Futures pare some early-week gains

Gentle selling in Europe overnight followed similar trading in Asia as traders sought clarity on the U.S.-China trade front a day after President Trump postponed a tariff deadline.

Futures are now pointing to U.S. stocks slipping at the open, with the S&P 500 and the DJIA set for losses of 0.3% .

Investors are also watching out for corporate earnings releases from Home Depot and Macy's before the bell.

Oil is up 0.2% at $55.58/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1328/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.66%.

