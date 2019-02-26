GoDaddy proposes sale of shares of common stock

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has announced an underwritten public offering of 8,546,616 shares of its Class A common stock, of which 8,538,616 shares are offered by the selling stockholders, consisting of entities affiliated with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and Silver Lake Partners and 8,000 shares by the company.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the offering to pay the transaction expenses incurred in connection with the offering and any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.