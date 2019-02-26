Home Depot lower after Q4 results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reports comparable-store sales rose 3.2% in Q4.

The comp sales for the U.S. stores was 3.7%.

Gross margin rate up 20 bps to 34.1%.

SG&A expense rate flat at 18.6%.

Operating margin rate fell 60 bps to 12.8%.

Merchandise inventory advanced 9.2% to $13.93B.

Number of customer transactions grew 7.7% to 394.8M.

Store count +3 Y/Y to 2,287 for the period.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: ~+3.3%; Comparable-store sales: ~+5%; Gross margin rate: ~34%; Operating margin rate: ~14.4%; Tax rate: ~25.5%; Diluted EPS: $10.03 (~+3.1%); Capex: ~$2.7B; Repurchases: ~$5B; Net new stores: +5.

HD -2.36% premarket.

