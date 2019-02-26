Vitamin Shoppe +6% on bottom-line beat

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) reports total comparable sales slipped 4.7% in Q4.

Comparable store sales fell 5.4% and comparable digital sales -0.1% for the quarter.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 210 bps to 32.4%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +100 bps to 33.8%.

Store count -11 Y/Y to 774.

FY2019 Guidance: Total comp sales: negative low single digits to flat; Gross margin rate: 31.7% to 32.2%; Adjusted Gross margin rate: 31.5% to 32%; Adjusted EBITDA: $62M to $65M; Tax rate: 28%; Capex: ~$33M.

VSI +6.26% premarket.

