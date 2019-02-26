AstraZeneca's Lynparza shows positive action in late-stage pancreatic cancer study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, POLO, evaluating AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib) for the first-line treatment of BRCA mutation-positive pancreatic cancer showed a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to placebo, the primary endpoint.

The study involved 154 patients whose cancer had not progressed on first-line platinum-based chemo. Secondary endpoints included overall survival, time to second cancer progression, overall response rate, disease control rate and health-related quality of life.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.