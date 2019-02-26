Vacation ownership sales up 5% at Wyndham Destinations

Wyndam Destinations (NYSE:WYND) reports vacation ownership revenue rose 5% to $765M in Q4 off a 5% increase in gross vacation ownership interest sales of $564M. Tours increased 2% volume per guest were up 3%. Exchange/rentals revenue fell 5% during the quarter.

The company's adjusted EBITDA rose 3% to $240M during the quarter.

Looking ahead, full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to fall in a range of between $995M and $1.015B vs. $1.01B. EPS of $5.15 to $5.35 is anticipated for the full year vs. $5.31 consensus.

