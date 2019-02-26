AutoZone tightens up on costs in FQ2

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) reports comparable sales growth of 2.6% in FQ2 vs. +2.1% consensus.

Gross margin came in at 54.1% of sales vs. 52.9% a year ago and 53.4% consensus. The increase in gross margin was attributable to the impact of the sale of two businesses completed in the prior year and higher merchandise margin.

Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 37.7% vs. 44.4% a year ago.

Net inventory per location was -$58K compared to -$59K last year.

AutoZone opened 20 new stores in the U.S. during the quarter, one store in Mexico and two stores in Brazil.

Shares of AutoZone are flat in premarket trading.

