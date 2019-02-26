Consumer  | On the Move | M&A

Ocado and M&S rally on JV talks

Ocado (OTCPK:OCDGF, OTC:OCDDY) and Marks & Spencer Group (OTCQX:MAKSF, OTCQX:MAKSY) are in talks about creating a joint venture in the U.K., according to a statement. M&S is reportedly willing to pay up to $1.2B for a 50% stake in an Ocado JV.

A deal would give M&S a food delivery service for the first time.

The companies say there is no guarantee a deal will emerge from the discussions.

Shares of Ocado are up 8.94% in London trading and M&S is 3.19% higher.

