Ocado and M&S rally on JV talks

Ocado (OTCPK:OCDGF, OTC:OCDDY) and Marks & Spencer Group (OTCQX:MAKSF, OTCQX:MAKSY) are in talks about creating a joint venture in the U.K., according to a statement. M&S is reportedly willing to pay up to $1.2B for a 50% stake in an Ocado JV.
A deal would give M&S a food delivery service for the first time.
The companies say there is no guarantee a deal will emerge from the discussions.
Shares of Ocado are up 8.94% in London trading and M&S is 3.19% higher.
