Bank of Montreal Q1 helped by strong personal & commercial banking

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS beat the consensus estimate as North American Personal & Commercial banking performed well, especially across its U.S. platform and in commercial banking, while market-sensitive businesses dealt with a challenging revenue environment earlier in the quarter.

Adjusted EPS of C$2.32 for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2019 beat the average analyst estimate of C$2.25; compares with C$2.32 in Q4 2018 and C$2.12 in Q4 2018.

Q1 return on equity of 13.6% increased from 9.4% a year earlier; adjusted ROE of 13.9% was unchanged from a year ago.

Q1 provision for credit losses was C$137M, down C$4M from a year ago.

Q1 CET1 ratio of 11.4% vs. 11.1% a year ago.

Canadian P&C adjusted net income of C$648M increased by C$2M Y/Y.

U.S. P&C adjusted net income of C$454M, up 42% Y/Y.

BMO Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$249M fell 9.8% Y/Y.

BMO Capital Markets adjusted net income of C$262M fell 3.3% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

