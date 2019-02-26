CAT -3.5% after double downgrade at UBS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has been downgraded by two notches to Sell from Buy at UBS, which also slashed its PT on the Dow heavyweight by around 20% to $125 per share.

"We expect 2020 EPS to decline ~8% year-on-year, as continued growth in mining and buybacks will not be enough to offset headwinds in construction and oil and gas, in our view," UBS analyst Steven Fisher wrote. "We do not believe an earnings decline in priced in to the stock. We expect downward earnings revisions to pressure the stock over the next 12 months."