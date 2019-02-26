Wedbush warns on Tesla's SEC overhang

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives weighs in on last night's request by the SEC to hold Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk in contempt for a tweet on February 19.

"Another boxing match with the SEC is the last thing investors wanted to see last night as Tesla is already in such a pivotal period with Musk & Co. trying to ramp up Model 3 production/demand for China/Europe, and thread the needle to profitability with roughly $1.5 billion of debt to be paid this year," warns Ives (Outperform rating on TSLA, $390 PT).

"While the jury is still out around the direction this SEC court action could have on Musk's activities going forward, it will be a near-term overhang on shares until investors can better gauge the impact," he adds.

Elon Musk doesn't seem overly contrite over the issue, tweeting out "something is broken with SEC oversight" this morning in response to a supportive tweet from another user.

Shares of Tesla are down 3.11% in premarket trading to $289.50.

