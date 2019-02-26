Aurora Cannabis to enter Portugal

Aimed at establishing a local presence in Portugal to produce medical cannabis and derivative products, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) has agreed to acquire a 51% stake in Gaia Pharma Lda. for an undisclosed sum.

On February 21, Portuguese Health Ministry division INFARMED approved Gaia's application to build an EU GMP-compliant cannabis cultivation facility there. The first phase, with a production capacity of ~2,000 kg/year, should be completed in Q3 2020. The second phase will double capacity.

The company will be renamed Aurora Portugal Lda.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.