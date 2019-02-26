J.M. Smucker +7% after earnings topper

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) soars after topping estimates with its FQ3 report.

The company reports sales were up 1% as favorable volume/mix in the U.S. retail coffee and U.S. retail consumer foods businesses was partially offset by declines in U.S. retail pet foods business.

Net price realization was neutral during the quarter as lower pricing on coffee was offset by higher pricing on pet food and pet snacks.

Adjusted gross profit rose 6% during the quarter to $45M and adjusted operating income was 1% higher to $5M. EBITDA was $427M vs. $411M consensus.

Looking ahead. the company sees full-year sales of $7.9B and EPS of $8.00 to $8.20 vs. $7.98 consensus.

Shares of J.M. Smucker are up 6.87% in premarket trading to $108.00 to push them back up past where they stood before the Kraft write-off last week disrupted the food sector.

Previously: J. M. Smucker beats by $0.24, beats on revenue (Feb. 26)