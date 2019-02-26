Summit Midstream -7% after cutting distribution, CEO Newby to step down

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) -7% pre-market after announcing a series of "strategic actions" that include changes in leadership and cutting its quarterly distribution in half to $0.2875/unit from $0.575 previously.

Steve Newby has stepped down as President, CEO and board member after a decade with the company, with COO Leonard Mallett appointed as interim CEO.

Mallett joined SMLP as COO in December 2015 from Enterprise Products Partners, where he served in various roles during 2006-15, including most recently as Group Senior VP in charge of Engineering.

SMLP says other strategic actions include the sale of Tioga Midstream to Hess Infrastructure Partners for $90M and the elimination of SMLP's economic general partner interest and incentive distribution rights in exchange for 8.75M SMLP shares.

