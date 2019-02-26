Embraer: Vote on Boeing tie-up will proceed

A key Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shareholder meeting to vote on the sale of 80% of its commercial aviation business to Boeing (NYSE:BA) can proceed as scheduled this morning following a legal blitz.

On Friday, a federal judge had suspended the meeting at the request of Embraer's union, which has aggressively lobbied against the deal, but last night Brazil's securities regulator denied a similar request to suspend the gathering.

Foreign shareholders, which own a tiny slice of the company, already overwhelmingly voted to approve the deal.