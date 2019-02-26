JPMorgan sees slower deposit growth, "steady state" NII

JPMorgan's (NYSE: JPM ) sees slower deposit growth and expects "steady state" net interest income for the current cycle to be at or slightly above 2019 levels, according to its investor day slides.

Sees balance sheet growth and mix and higher long-end rates boosting NII up to $2b per year.

Targets medium-term ROTCE about 17%.

Expects to remain at the higher end of the 11%-12% CET1 range "at this point in the cycle."

Outlook for net charge-offs less than $5.5B in 2019.

Sees less than $66B adjusted expense in 2019 vs. $63.3B--with $0.6B of net tech investments, and $1.6B in net non-tech investments such as marketing, front office hiring, new branches & market expansion, and headquarters.

JPMorgan falls 0.9% in premarket trading.

