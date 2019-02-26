Ferroglobe reports higher Q4 volume and sales; rises 20% in pre-market

Ferroglobe says that in Q4 volumes were strong, while pricing in main products weakened further as a result of challenging market conditions

Q4 sales increased 29% to $603.5M with total shipments up 42.1% to 322,006 metric tons and average selling price was down 10.9% to $1,668/MT

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.3% lower than 11.5% last year

Cash flow generated by operations was $109.2M; net debt was $428.8M

On February 22, 2019, GSM obtained consent for revolving credit facility amendment that suspends the existing covenant to maintain a maximum total net leverage ratio during Q1 2019 through Q1 2020, and provides a new covenant to maintain a maximum secured net leverage ratio and a minimum cash liquidity level. The amendment also reduced commitments under the revolving credit facility from $250M to $200M.

