Xilinx gets new Street-high target

KeyBanc raises its Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to the Street-high price target of $140 from $110 citing 5G prospects. Rating maintained at Overweight.

Yesterday, Xilinx and Samsung announced a 5G New Radio commercial deployment that will start South Korea then launch in additional countries throughout 2019 and beyond.

The companies have collaborated to develop and deploy 5G mMIMO and mmWave solutions using XLNX's UltraScale+ platform. Samsung is also helping with the forthcoming Xilinx Versal adaptable compute acceleration platform for 5G.