Hess Midstream expands infrastructure footprint

Hess Midstream Partners' (NYSE:HESM) subsidiary, Hess North Dakota Pipelines, has agreed to purchase the crude oil and gas gathering assets of Summit Midstream Partners’ Tioga Gathering System for cash consideration of approximately $60M gross, or approximately $12M net to Hess Midstream, with the potential for an additional $7M of gross contingent payments in future periods subject to certain future performance metrics.

In addition, Hess Midstream's sponsor, Hess Infrastructure Partners, separately agreed to acquire the water gathering assets of the Tioga System from Summit Midstream Partners.