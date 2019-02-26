KKR starts a new platform to support eye health care

KKR (NYSE:KKR) starts a new platform, Falcon Vision, to source, evaluate, and provide operational and financial services to emerging ophthalmic medical device and biopharmaceutical companies.

Falcon Vision will collaborate with Flying L Partners, which brings together business and clinical leaders in experience with leading, building and funding ophthalmic technologies, under the leadership of Dr. Bill Link.

“Ophthalmology is an important and attractive area for innovation given the unmet need across multiple disease categories, an aging population and the quality-of-life consequences of vision loss,” Link said.