Intel ends 5G partnership with Chinese chipmaker

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) ends its partnership to share its 5G modem chips with Tsinghua Unigroup unit Unisoc, China's second largest chipmaker.

Intel claims the decision was recent and mutual. Nikkei Asian Review sources say Intel didn't want the deal to create tension with the U.S. government.

The tie-up was first announced at the 2018 Mobile World Congress, where Intel called it a "multiyear" venture giving Intel access to the massive China chip market where Intel is outpaced by Qualcomm and MediaTek.

The U.S. is cracking down on Chinese tech companies with allegations of IP theft and economic espionage charges for the likes of Huawei and Fujian Jinhua.