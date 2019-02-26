ore on Cracker Barrel's Q2 beat

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) reports comparable restaurant sales rose 3.8% in Q2, including a 3.7% increase in average check and a 0.1% increase in comparable store restaurant traffic.

Comparable retail sales decreased 1.4%.

The average menu price grew ~2.2% for the quarter.

Restaurant revenue increased 4.6% to $631.18M.

Retail revenue dropped 2.2% to $180.53M.

Operating margin rate slipped 20 bps to 9.5%.

Store count +10 Y/Y to 664.

FY2019 Guidance: Total revenue: ~$3.05B; Comparable store restaurant sales: +1% to +2%; Comparable store retail sales: ~+1%; Depreciation expense: ~$110M; Net interest expense: ~$17M; Operating margin rate: 9% to 9.3%; Adjusted EPS: $8.95 to $9.10; Capex: ~$150M; Tax rate: ~17%.

Previously: Cracker Barrel beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (Feb. 26)