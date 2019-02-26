Iovance Bio's LN-145 Fast Track'd for cervical cancer

The FDA designates Iovance Biotherapeutics' (NASDAQ:IOVA) cell therapy candidate LN-145 for Fast Track review for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer that has progressed on or after chemo.

LN-145 is currently in Phase 2 development for the indication. Preliminary data announced in October 2018 showed a 27% response rate in 15 heavily pretreated patients.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.