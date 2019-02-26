Centennial Resource Development slides ~8% in pre-market on Q4 earnings miss

Centennial Resource Development reports Q4 sales increase 34% to $222.5M primarily due to higher production, offset by lower average sales prices.

Average sales price for oil incl. hedging declines ~9% to 47.95/bbl; net production is up ~57% to 6,404 Mboe with average daily production of 69,609 Boe/day.

Operating margin declines from 29% last year to 22%

Total proved reserves increased 40% to 261,826 MBoe with organic reserve replacement ratio over 400%

For 2019, reduced total capital budget by 15% to ~$765M-$925M; expects to grow crude oil production ~12% Y/Y; plans to operate six-rig drilling program, a reduction from 2018; total D&C cost is estimated to be $625M-$725M.

Anticipates FY 19 net average daily production of ~61,500-70,500 Boe/day, with oil production of 36,500-41,500 bbl/day.

NASDAQ:CDEV

