Dominion sees appealing to the Supreme Court over pipeline permits

In response to a legal setback on Monday regarding the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) expects an appeal to be filed to the U.S. Supreme Court in the next 90 days.

It's also pursuing legislative and administrative options.

"We are confident that the U.S. Departments of Interior and Agriculture have the authority to resolve the Appalachian Trail crossing issue administratively in a manner that satisfies the Court's stated objection and in a timeframe consistent with a restart of at least partial construction during the third quarter," the company said in a statement.

Yesterday's decision doesn't change Dominion's operating EPS guidance as discussed on its Feb. 1 earnings call.

Dominion Energy is a 48% owner of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline; Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) are also partners in the project.

