NanoViricides up 85% premarket on license deal for VZV

Thinly traded nano cap NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) is up 85% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its agreement with TheraCour Pharma for a license to develop drugs against varicella zoster virus (VZV), the virus that causes chickenpox in children and shingles in adults.

Under the terms of the agreement, TheraCour will receive nothing upfront, but will receive 500K shares of NNVC Series A Preferred Stock when it files an IND for its candidate NV-HHV-101. It will receive a $1.5M cash payment when NNVC completes Phase 1 development, followed by a $2.5M milestone when NNVC completes Phase 2. It will also earn a 15% royalty on net sales and 15% of any sub-licensing revenue.