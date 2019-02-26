Goldman sees 31% upside in Exact Sciences in premarket analyst action

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) initiated with Outperform rating and $78 (84% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) upgraded to Buy with a $120 (31% upside) price target at Goldman Sach. Shares up 3% premarket.

Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) upgraded to Buy with a $4 (52% upside) at Citigroup. Shares up 5% premarket.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) downgraded to Neutral with a $2.75 (29% upside) price target at Roth Capital.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) downgraded to Hold with a $114.50 (1% upside) price target at Jefferies. Downgraded to Market Perform at Bernstein.