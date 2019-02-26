More on Heidrick & Struggles International Q4 results

Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII +0.1% ) reports strong results smashing estimates with its Q4 report.

Revenue growth of 9.6% Y/Y to $190.96M.

Executive Search net revenue increased 13.2% Y/Y to $168.5M, with all three regions contributing to the increase with Americas $109.8M (+20.2%), Europe $34.9M(+0.3%) and Asia Pacific $23.8M (+4.7%).

Heidrick Consulting net revenue decreased 18% Y/Y to $16.8M.

The company reports highest Q4 operating income in 11 years of $16.7M.

Also, raises Q1 cash dividend 15% to $0.15/share from $0.13/share.

Q1 2019 Guidance: Revenue of $165-175M.

