Scotiabank Q1 gets support from international, wealth management growth

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) reports earnings growth in International Banking and Wealth Management and strong credit quality in line with recent quarters market helped fiscal Q1 results as volatility affected some business lines.

Boosts quarterly dividend by 2.4% to C$0.87/ share from the prior dividend.

Scotiabank rises 0.4% in premarket trading.

Integrating recent acquisitions will be a key focus for the rest of 2019.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2019 of C$1.75 per share missed the consensus estimate of C$1.82; compares with C$1.77 in Q4 2018 and C$1.87 in Q1 2018.

Q1 net interest income of C$2.04B rose from C$2.03B in Q4 2018 and C$1.94B in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted ROE of 13.7% vs. 16.3% in Q1 2018.

Q1 Canadian Banking adjusted net income fell to C$1.09B from C$1.11B a year ago.

Q1 International Banking adjusted net income increased to C$805M from C$675M a year ago.

