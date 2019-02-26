Discovery +1% on Q4 profit swing

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) gains 1% pre-market on Q4 results that missed on revenue but swung back to profitability. The company attributes the bottom-line improvement to the Scripps Networks acquisition last year, which helped drive higher operating results.

Revenue in the U.S. gained 1% Y/Y, offset by the flat international performance and weighed down by a "significant" decrease in education and other due to the sale of the education business.

Management is bullish on 2019: "2018 was a transformational year for Discovery, highlighted by our operational accomplishments, our strong progress in synergy generation and our overall solid financial performance, as we continued powering people's passions around the world. Discovery is a differentiated global content company, and we are optimistic that we will continue to build on all of our operating momentum to drive additional shareholder value into the future," says CEO David Zaslav.

