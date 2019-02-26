Spero's SPR720 nabs QIDP tag for lung infections

The FDA designates Spero Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SPRO) orally administered antimicrobial drug SPR720 a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for the treatment of lung infections caused by non-tuberculous mycobacteria and lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB).

SPR720 is currently in Phase 1 development.

QIDP status allows accelerated review of the marketing application and provides for an additional five-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

The company's candidate SPR206 also has QIDP status for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.