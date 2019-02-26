Shake Shack looks to battle through traffic dip

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) trades lower after the restaurant operator's guidance disappointed.

Shake Shack's traffic fell 0.3% during the quarter and the company's outlook suggested another drop is ahead. "We’re guiding to 0% to 1% same-Shack sales for the full year consistent with 2018. And this includes roughly 1.5% price taken on a blended basis in late December 2018 partially offset by the expected continuation of traffic trends experienced over the last 8 to 10 quarters," stated CFO Tara Comonte on the earnings call (transcript).

On Wall Street, Cowen boosted its full-year comparable sales estimate on Shake Shack to +1.3% from +1.0% after taking in the report, while SunTrust backed its Buy rating and upped its price target to $58.

Shares of Shake Shack are down 4.27% in premarket trading to $50.02.

