Financials | On the Move | Earnings News

LendingTree -6.7% as Q4 revenue misses, adjusted EBITDA falls from Q3

|About: LendingTree, Inc. (TREE)|By:, SA News Editor

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEsinks 6.7% in premarket trading after Q4 revenue of $202.7M misses the average analyst estimate of $208.1M.

Up 26% from $161.0M a year ago.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.22 increased from 84 cents a year ago; consensus of $1.47.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $39.4M, or 19% of revenue, fell from $45.3M, or 23% of revenue in Q3; up from $29.6M, or 18% of revenue, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1, 2019 guidance: Sees Q1 revenue of $235M-$245M vs. consensus estimate of $235.3M.

    Adjusted EBITDA of $37M-$40M, up 17%-26% from Q1 2018.

Increases full-year 2019 guidance to reflect ValuePenguin acquisition, with $1.010B-$1.045 revenue, up from prior range of $990M-$1.03B; consensus at $1.02B.

    Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to $205M-$215M vs. $195M-$205M prior.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox

This was corrected on 02/26/2019 at 10:06 AM. corrects adjusted EPS consensus estimate in third bullet.