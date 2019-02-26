LendingTree -6.7% as Q4 revenue misses, adjusted EBITDA falls from Q3

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) sinks 6.7% in premarket trading after Q4 revenue of $202.7M misses the average analyst estimate of $208.1M.

Up 26% from $161.0M a year ago.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.22 increased from 84 cents a year ago; consensus of $1.47.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $39.4M, or 19% of revenue, fell from $45.3M, or 23% of revenue in Q3; up from $29.6M, or 18% of revenue, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1, 2019 guidance: Sees Q1 revenue of $235M-$245M vs. consensus estimate of $235.3M.