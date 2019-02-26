BT -2.5% as Berenberg cuts to Hold

BT Group (NYSE:BT) is down 2.5% premarket alongside a cut to Hold at Berenberg, which sees pressure coming for the company's dividend from a likely pro-growth investment policy.

Debt is on the rise and the balance sheet isn't as strong as it looks, writes analyst Carl Murdock-Smith. And putting money into growth and improving political and regulatory relations may not leave room to fully support its dividend beyond the 2018-19 and 2019-20 time frames, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)

New BT CEO Philip Jansen will unveil his take on the road ahead when the company posts results in May.