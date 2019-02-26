Samsung plans limited, luxury Fold launch

Feb. 26, 2019 9:25 AM ETSSNNF, SSNLFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) plans to hold another press event in early April for the Galaxy Fold, which the company says will be available in limited quantities when it releases a couple of weeks later.
  • Kate Beaumont, director of product, services, and commercial strategy, to The Verge: “We’ll have less supply than we would of the S10 at launch, and also how it goes to market is really important to us. This is a super premium device, and we want to make sure it has a concierge-like service and experience, so it’s not going to be on display in all stores. You’re not going to see it on the stands, we want to make sure it’s a very personal experience. There will be quite intensive aftercare that goes with it as well.”
  • The Galaxy Fold has a 7.3-inch display that folds down into a 4.6-inch, high-bezel device. The Fold will retail for $1,980 and will hit undisclosed stores on April 26.
