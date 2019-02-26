ServiceMaster Global sets sales guidance ahead of expectations

ServiceMaster Global (NASDAQ:SERV) is on watch after setting favorable guidance.

The company expects full-year sales of $2.02B to $2.05B vs. $1.98B consensus and EBITDA of $435M to $445M.

CEO update: "While making meaningful strategic investments in the business to drive long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value, the company delivered on its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA for the full year. Our growth strategy is on track for 2019, including major initiatives in the commercial pest and termite businesses, as well as a focus on adjacent opportunities in the cleaning and restoration businesses. We will also remain diligent in our focus on business productivity as we absorb dis-synergies from the successful spin of the American Home Shield business, which increased shareholder value."

Previously: ServiceMaster Global misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 26)