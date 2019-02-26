FTNW, HTBX among premarket gainers

FTE Networks (NYSEMKT:FTNW) +223% on $116M contract.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +21% on announcing that it has dosed its first patient in its Phase 2 clinical trial investigating HS-110 in combination with Merck anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor, KEYTRUDA, in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) +19% on new cannabidiol gel patent.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) +18% on Q4 earnings.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) +17% on Q4 earnings.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) +13% on Q4 earnings.

SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) +11% on exploring strategic alternatives.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) +11% on Q4 earnings.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) +9% on Q4 earnings.

Avalon GloboCare (OTCQB:AVCO) +8% on filing provisional patent applications covering method and composition of matter claims for AVA-101.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +7% on announcing today that its Logix Smart ZDC Test technical file has been submitted for registration with the European Community.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) +7% .

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) +6% on Q4 earnings.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) +6% on Q3 earnings.