On the Move

FTNW, HTBX among premarket gainers

|About: Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO)|By:, SA News Editor

FTE Networks (NYSEMKT:FTNW) +223% on $116M contract.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +21% on announcing that it has dosed its first patient in its Phase 2 clinical trial investigating HS-110 in combination with Merck anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor, KEYTRUDA, in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE+19% on new cannabidiol gel patent.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM+18% on Q4 earnings.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC+17% on Q4 earnings.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK+13% on Q4 earnings.

SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS+11% on exploring strategic alternatives.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ+11% on Q4 earnings.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY+9% on Q4 earnings.

Avalon GloboCare (OTCQB:AVCO+8% on filing provisional patent applications covering method and composition of matter claims for AVA-101.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +7% on announcing today that its Logix Smart ZDC Test technical file has been submitted for registration with the European Community.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) +7%.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP+6% on Q4 earnings.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM+6% on Q3 earnings.

Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN+5% on positive analyst action.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox