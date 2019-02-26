Healthcare 

BeyondSpring's Plinabulin shows positive action in mid-stage breast cancer study

|About: Amgen Inc. (AMGN)|By:, SA News Editor

New data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, Study 106, evaluating BeyondSpring's (BYSI +0.1%) lead drug Plinabulin compared to Amgen's (AMGN +0.1%) Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) in reducing the duration of severe neutropenia (abnormally low levels of a type of white blood cell) in certain breast cancer patients showed a positive effect. The results will be presented on March 1 at the ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium in San Francisco.

Combining Plinabulin, a small molecule activator of a protein called GEF-H1, improved effectiveness in treating chemo-induced neutropenia and also reversed Neulasta's potential effects on tumors that enable them to suppress the immune response.

Breast cancer patients receiving myelosuppressive chemo who received Plinabulin + Neulasta experienced a 38% rate of life-threatening (grade 4) neutropenia compared to 59% who received Neulasta alone. Half of the patients receiving Neulasta alone had absolute neutrophil counts that exceeded the upper limit of normal versus 31% of those receiving the combo (too many neutrophils can result in migration into the tumor microenvironment enabling the cancer to suppress the immune response).

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox