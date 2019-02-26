BeyondSpring's Plinabulin shows positive action in mid-stage breast cancer study

New data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, Study 106, evaluating BeyondSpring's (BYSI +0.1% ) lead drug Plinabulin compared to Amgen's (AMGN +0.1% ) Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) in reducing the duration of severe neutropenia (abnormally low levels of a type of white blood cell) in certain breast cancer patients showed a positive effect. The results will be presented on March 1 at the ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium in San Francisco.

Combining Plinabulin, a small molecule activator of a protein called GEF-H1, improved effectiveness in treating chemo-induced neutropenia and also reversed Neulasta's potential effects on tumors that enable them to suppress the immune response.

Breast cancer patients receiving myelosuppressive chemo who received Plinabulin + Neulasta experienced a 38% rate of life-threatening (grade 4) neutropenia compared to 59% who received Neulasta alone. Half of the patients receiving Neulasta alone had absolute neutrophil counts that exceeded the upper limit of normal versus 31% of those receiving the combo (too many neutrophils can result in migration into the tumor microenvironment enabling the cancer to suppress the immune response).