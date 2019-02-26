Allison Transmission +3% after cruising past estimates

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) rallies 3.0% after topping estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.

Sales were up 6% in the North America on-highway end market and 44% for the defense end market to offset drops in the North America off-highway end market and outside North America on-highway business.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates full-year revenue of $2.58B to $2.68B vs. $2.70B consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $1.00 to $1.06 vs. $1.09 consensus.

