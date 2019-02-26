Tinder launches Spring Break mode

Match Group's (MTCH -1.9% ) Tinder launches a Spring Break mode that will be live from March 4 to March 31 in 20 popular vacation destinations for college students.

Tinder U members will need to look for the Spring Break card to opt-in for the experience.

In Q3, the company said it would start marketing Tinder as a way to enjoy the "single lifestyle" after years of downplaying the casual nature of the app. Match now has the acquired dating app Hinge that focuses on long-term relationships, so Tinder is free to let its hair down.