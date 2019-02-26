Nexstar +3.2% as revenue jumps to beat in Q4

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is up 3.2% after topping revenue consensus with double-digit growth in Q4.

Profits fell due to comparability with a large income tax benefit the previous year tied to tax reform. But revenues grew 22% to $798M and EBITDA rose to a record $352.8M.

Income from operations doubled, to $272.8M.

Revenue breakout: Television, $438.5M (up 39%); Retransmission fees, $284.5M (up 12%); Digital, $65M (up 3.3%); Trade & barter/other, $9.9M (down 54.5%).

Free cash flow was $249.9M.

Conference call to come at 10 a.m. ET.

