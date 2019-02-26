No regret from Dick's on guns policy

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +0.5% ) CEO Ed Stack was on MSNBC this morning talking guns, roughly one year since the company made the decision to stop selling firearms to customers under 21, end assault-weapons sales and pull high-capacity magazines off of shelves.

Stack said more than 90% of the responses from customers have been positive even as some gun sales were lost. He said the board still backs the decision on firearms and noted the minimal impact on the overall business.

The numbers support Stack's contention. Shares of Dick's are up 19% since the company made the decision to stop selling guns to easily outpace the S&P 500 Index and retail sector averages over the same period.