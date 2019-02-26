Stocks edge down as housing starts sink, trade optimism fades

U.S. stocks open on the weak side as optimism over the U.S.-China trade talks fades and U.S. housing starts fall to a two-year low.
S&P 500 edges down 0.1% and Nasdaq is off 0.2%, while the Dow slips 0.3%.
Consumer discretionary (-0.4%) and communications services (-0.4%) sectors slide the most, while energy (+0.3%) and real estate (+0.2%) put in the strongest showing.
Among individual names, JPMorgan falls 1.7% as it sees slower deposit growth and Home Depot slips 2.8% after reporting Q4 results.
Crude oil pulls up 0.4% to $55.69 per barrel.
In Europe, the stocks Europe 600 Index rises less than 0.1%.
Investors turn to the safe haven of Treasuries. 10-year Treasury yield falls 2 basis points to 2.643%.
