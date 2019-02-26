Stocks edge down as housing starts sink, trade optimism fades

U.S. stocks open on the weak side as optimism over the U.S.-China trade talks fades and U.S. housing starts fall to a two-year low.

S&P 500 edges down 0.1% and Nasdaq is off 0.2% , while the Dow slips 0.3% .

Consumer discretionary ( -0.4% ) and communications services ( -0.4% ) sectors slide the most, while energy ( +0.3% ) and real estate ( +0.2% ) put in the strongest showing.

Among individual names, JPMorgan falls 1.7% as it sees slower deposit growth and Home Depot slips 2.8% after reporting Q4 results.

Crude oil pulls up 0.4% to $55.69 per barrel.

In Europe, the stocks Europe 600 Index rises less than 0.1%.

Investors turn to the safe haven of Treasuries. 10-year Treasury yield falls 2 basis points to 2.643%.