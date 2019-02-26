FTI Consulting +8.8% post Q4 results

FTI Consulting (FCN +8.8% ) reports revenue rose 8% Y/Y in Q4, driven by higher demand across all business segments.

Segment revenue: Corporate Finance & Restructuring: $144.8M (+10.9% Y/Y); Forensic and Litigation Consulting: $132.1M (+9.3% Y/Y); Economic Consulting: $128.4M (+6.1% Y/Y); Technology: $41.7M (+2% Y/Y); Strategic Communications: $58M (+6.7% Y/Y).

Segment adj. EBITDA: Corporate Finance & Restructuring declined 290 bps to 16.8%; Forensic & Litigation Consulting declined 320 bps to 16.3%; Economic Consulting declined 240 bps to 9.4%; Technology declined 90 bps to 6.4%; Strategic Communications increased 10 bps to 19.5% & Total declined 130 bps to 10.6%.

Cash and equivalents of $312.1M with total debt, net of cash, of $4.2M.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 418,728 shares of its common stock at an average price/share of $63.31 for a total of $26.5M.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenues: $2-2.1B; Diluted EPS: $3.33-3.83; Adjusted EPS: $3.50-4.00.

