Fed's Powell notes elevated global uncertainty in Congressional testimony

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tells the U.S. Senate that "uncertainty is elevated around several unresolved government policy issues, including Brexit and ongoing trade negotiations."

Fed estimates 2018 U.S. GDP growth at a little less than 3%.

Policy decisions will continue to be data dependent, he says.

Prepared to adjust any of the details for completing balance sheet normalization in light of economic and financial developments, he comments in a prepared statement.

10:18 AM ET: "We need a broad policy on how to sustain our labor force participation," he notes. He says among global economy, the U.S. is at the bottom of labor force participation league tables for both men and women, with part of the issue being demographics of an aging population.

Declines to comment on question as to whether President Donald Trump has a good grasp of how the economy works.

