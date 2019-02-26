Vitamin Shoppe +25% after margins and pop-up deal impress

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) is now up 25.2% as investors digest the retailer's improved margins in Q4 and full-year guidance for comparable sales growth in a low single digits to flat range.

Also drawing attention, Vitamin Shoppe announced that it's partnering with the Navy Exchange Service Command and launching pop-up stores within its NEX stores. The initial pop-up stores will be in approximately 19 NEX locations and will products from the Vitamin Shoppe, PLNT, ProBioCare, BodyTech and True Athlete brands.

Previously: Vitamin Shoppe +6% on bottom-line beat (Feb. 26)