North American Energy Partners rise ~11% post Q4 results

North American Energy Partners (NOA +10.7% ) reports Q4 sales of C$131M +60% Y/Y as a result of a strong ramp up of winter work programs at the Mildred Lake and Millennium mines, as well as contribution from Nuna acquisition.

Gross margin declines marginally ~60bps to 14%; operating margin compresses 20bps to 5.7% and adj. EBITDA margin is down 40bps to 21.7%

Anticipates 2019 improvement to be around 70% for revenue and 60% for Adjusted EBITDA which could propel its basic EPS to over C$1.60.

In 2019 free cash flow is expected to benefit from the projected uplifts in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA but the Company anticipates a one-time impact of onboarding of the newly acquired fleet to NACG standards; expects to reduce total debt by C$150M in 2019 to 2021.

