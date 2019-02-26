Helios Technologies +12% on Q4 earnings beats and improved margins; provides FY19 guidance

Helios Technologies (SNHY +12.1% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 64.7% Y/Y to $138.7M, and organic growth of 8% Y/Y.

Acquisition growth – Faster contributed $36M; and CFP contributed $11.9M.

Hydraulics segment sales $111.55M (+88.8% Y/Y); gross margin of 35.6% down 30 bps ; and operating margin of 20% up by 80 bps .

Electronics segment sales $27.17M (+8.4% Y/Y); gross margin of 45.7% up 1,520 bps ; and operating margin of 18.7% recovered by 2,140 bps .

Q4 Gross margin improved by 390 bps to 38.2%; operating margin improved by 690 bps to 15.9%; and adj. operating margin improved by 180 bps to 19.7%.

Adj. EBITDA was $32.43M (+88.2% Y/Y) and margin improved by 290 bps to 23.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $77.45M, compared to $49.38M a year ago.

FY19 Guidance: Revenue $590M-$600M; GAAP EPS $2.10-$2.20; Non-GAAP EPS $2.55-$2.65; and Adj. EBITDA margin 24.5%-25.5%.

