Moody's lowers outlook on Kraft Heinz

Moody's drops its ratings outlook on Kraft Heinz (KHC -0.5% ) to Stable from Positive after factoring in last week's flurry of developments from the food giant.

"The declining trend in Kraft Heinz's operating performance is concerning, but does not affect Moody's view that the company's credit profile remains low investment grade. The 9% decline in 2018 EBITDA and the further 10% decline budgeted for 2019 partly reflect rising inflation that has outpaced the company's ability to raise prices and cut costs as well as its stepped up brand investment aimed at driving future sales growth. Moody's believes that the company will recover more of its cost inflation over the next year and that its recent commercial investments will support stronger sales growth. Moreover, Moody's expects that Kraft Heinz will sustain its leading position as one of the world's most profitable large package food companies. Although the company's adjusted EBITDA margin fell by 280 basis points to 27.0% in 2018, this is still significantly stronger than the company's package food company peers."

The ratings agency affirms the Baa2 senior secured debt rating on Kraft.