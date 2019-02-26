Variety: With pricing set, Spotify India launch could come today

After a few delays (and some litigation), Spotify (SPOT -2% ) looks set to launch its service as soon as today in the key market of India, after the company unveiled its regional pricing plan, Variety reports.

Some tension with the big three record labels came around details of the promotional free period timing among other pricing factors.

Now Spotify will offer its premium service in India free for 30 days, and then for 119 rupees (about $1.67) per month -- one rupee cheaper than Apple Music in India. It also has plans timed to single days, weeks, and months along with 3-month, 6-month and annual deals (for 1,189 rupees/year) along with student discounts.

Meanwhile, like rival services it will offer a free ad-supported tier.

And while it has deals with Sony Music and Universal Music Group, it currently plans to use a TV/radio broadcast workaround on Warner Music that the latter is challenging with an injunction.